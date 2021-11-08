Bengal logs 723 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths

West Bengal reported 723 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours, the state health department said in its bulletin on Sunday. With the latest fatalities, the toll climbed to 19,226. The case fatality rate at present is 1.2 per cent.

The health department said that with the state registering 774 recoveries, the active caseload declined marginally to 7,967. The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent at present. Most of the new cases (205) were reported from Kolkata. The capital city also recorded two fatalities. North 24 Parganas, which is the worst-hit district in the state along with the metropolis, reported the most fatalities in 24 hours with four deaths.

The active caseload in Kolkata is 2,158 while North 24 Parganas has 1,327 patients.