Bengal logs 65 new Covid-19 cases, two more deaths

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: March 17, 2022 4:57:31 am
Updated: March 17, 2022 4:57:31 am
West Bengal recorded 65 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.
According to a bulletin issued by the health department, the state also saw 137 fresh Covid recoveries and 2 deaths over the last 24 hours.
The fresh deaths took the state’s toll thus far to 21,191 while the positivity rate was at 0.34 per cent.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd