scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read

Bengal logs 65 new Covid-19 cases, two more deaths

The fresh deaths took the state’s toll thus far to 21,191 while the positivity rate was at 0.34 per cent.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
Updated: March 17, 2022 4:57:31 am
Bengal Covid, Covid deaths, Bengal Covid news, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsAccording to a bulletin issued by the health department, the state also saw 137 fresh Covid recoveries and 2 deaths over the last 24 hours.

West Bengal recorded 65 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the health department, the state also saw 137 fresh Covid recoveries and 2 deaths over the last 24 hours.

More from Kolkata

The fresh deaths took the state’s toll thus far to 21,191 while the positivity rate was at 0.34 per cent.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement