Bengal logs 551 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death

The state recorded 551 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 20,25,523. However, no death was reported and the total number of deaths in West Bengal remained at 21,216, said a health department bulletin.

The state saw 248 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, with this the number of people cured of the infection went up to 20,00,227, the health department bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in Bengal now stands at 98.75 per cent. On Friday 5,769 samples were tested and a total of 15,751 vaccine doses were given in the state in the past 24 hours. So far, 35,73,217 precautionary vaccination doses have been administered in the state.