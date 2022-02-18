Bengal logs 467 new Covid-19 cases, 15 more die

West Bengal tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 20,12,475 with 467 new infections over the last 24 hours, stated a bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday.

The fresh cases was 28 more than Wednesday’s count, the bulletin stated, adding that the state also reported 15 new fatalities on Thursday pushing its toll so far to 21,094.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 439 new cases and 18 deaths. Of the fresh cases, North 24 Parganas district recorded the most at 75, followed by Kolkata with 63. Nadia district accounted for the most fatalities at 3.