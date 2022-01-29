Bengal logs 3,805 new Covid cases, 34 more dead

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
January 29, 2022 5:46:51 am
January 29, 2022 5:46:51 am
West Bengal on Friday reported 3,805 fresh cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19), taking the state tally to 19,86,667, according to a state bulletin. Of the total infections in the past one day, Kolkata accounted for 481.
Bengal’s positivity rate stands at 6.15 per cent. With 13,767 people being discharged in the past 24 hours, the total number of discharged now stands at 19,20,423.
The death toll reached 20,515 out of which 34 were reported in the past 24 hours.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd