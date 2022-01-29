Bengal logs 3,805 new Covid cases, 34 more dead

West Bengal on Friday reported 3,805 fresh cases of coronavirus infection (Covid-19), taking the state tally to 19,86,667, according to a state bulletin. Of the total infections in the past one day, Kolkata accounted for 481.

Bengal’s positivity rate stands at 6.15 per cent. With 13,767 people being discharged in the past 24 hours, the total number of discharged now stands at 19,20,423.

The death toll reached 20,515 out of which 34 were reported in the past 24 hours.