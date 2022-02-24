scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

Bengal logs 272 new Covid-19 cases, seven more succumb

The state's total death toll stands at 21,159. The discharge rate stands at 98.82 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.05 per cent.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 24, 2022 5:09:30 am
Bengal Covid, Bengal Covid cases, Bengal Covid news, Bengal Covid deaths, Kolkata Covid news, West Bengal government, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsIn the past 24 hours, 32,008 samples were tested . File

West Bengal reported 272 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a state health bulletin said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,054 recoveries and seven deaths were also recorded, resulting in a drop by 789 in active cases to 2,648.

Kolkata reported 42 new infections and one death in the past 24 hours. North 24 Parganas reported 48 new infections and four deaths.

A total of 19,90,254 people have been discharged till date.

More from Kolkata

The state’s total death toll stands at 21,159. The discharge rate stands at 98.82 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.05 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 32,008 samples were tested .

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement