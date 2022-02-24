Bengal logs 272 new Covid-19 cases, seven more succumb

West Bengal reported 272 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a state health bulletin said on Wednesday.

As many as 1,054 recoveries and seven deaths were also recorded, resulting in a drop by 789 in active cases to 2,648.

Kolkata reported 42 new infections and one death in the past 24 hours. North 24 Parganas reported 48 new infections and four deaths.

A total of 19,90,254 people have been discharged till date.

The state’s total death toll stands at 21,159. The discharge rate stands at 98.82 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.05 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 32,008 samples were tested .