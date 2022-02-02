Bengal logs 2,014 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

WEST BENGAL recorded 2,014 new cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health ministry said on Tuesday. With this latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 19,97,530.

The bulletin showed that 33 new deaths were recorded in the state, taking the fatality tally to 20,652. The state also logged 5,548 more Covid-19 recoveries. The number of people cured of the disease in the state has now gone up to 19,54,736, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 97.86 per cent.

West Bengal now has 22,142 active Covid-19 cases. North 24 Parganas reported nine fresh Covid-19 deaths, followed by Kolkata at six. The fatality rate of the state stands at 1.03 per cent. North 24 Parganas recorded 234 cases while Kolkata recorded 265 new cases in the past 24 hours.

West Bengal tested 49,301 samples for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the overall figure to 2,32,67,360.