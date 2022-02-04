Bengal logs 1,916 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths

West Bengal saw its daily tally of Covid-19 cases declining as the state logged 1,916 cases on Thursday. The state had registered 2,723 new infections on Wednesday.

It also reported 36 fatalities due to Covid-19, which took its toll to 20,723.

West Bengal’s positivity rate and recovery rate stood at 3.94 per cent and 97.91 per cent respectively on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,614 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 19,60,300. Presently, 2.68 per cent Covid beds are occupied in Bengal and 19,548 patients are in home isolation.