Bengal lockdown: Some curbs relaxed from today

West Bengal will relax some lockdown curbs from Monday for development works by the Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering Department, and Panchayat and Rural Development Department and given permission to 700 units to reopen.

MGNREGA workers will also be allowed to work in two-three days and officials with the rank of deputy-secretary rank have to work from office on every alternate day from Monday. Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee had said permission to medium, small and micro sectors for reopening could be given on case to case basis provide they adhered to some conditions. A top official of the state government said, “We have already given permission to 700 MSME units. They will soon restart.”

