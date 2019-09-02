Bengal: Left leaders not called by CBI, ED as they are not involved in scams, says Biman Basu

Two days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged in Assembly that only the Left Front is unaffected by the central probe agencies as they have an understanding with the BJP, the CPI(M) on Sunday hit back by saying that only the Trinamool Congress leaders are being called for questioning as “they are involved in corruption”.

“Those involved in scams and corruption are being called by CBI and ED for questioning. Left leaders are not being called as they are not involved in any such scams,” senior CPI(M) leader Biman Bose said on the sidelines of its anti-war rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

On Friday, Banerjee had raised the chit fund scam issue in the Assembly. “There is no political party in the country, except the Left, which is unaffected by the investigation agencies. This is because they must have a certain understanding with the BJP. Chit funds started in 1980s, during the Left rule (in West Bengal). We have arrested the accused.”

She went on to ask, “When was Channel 10 started? It didn’t start in our tenure. When did Rose Valley scam start? All began in Left’s tenure,” she said.