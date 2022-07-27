scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Bengal lagging in many economic parameters: BJP

Addressing a news conference, Lahiri said as the per the CAG report of 2019-20, the state government is way behind in terms of GPD growth, revenue generation and capital expenditure.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 27, 2022 3:56:36 am
“Despite having lower population than Maharashtra, the state is lagging behind in terms of GDP growth and other parameters." (File Photo)

Eminent economist and BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri on Tuesday criticised the TMC government in the state for “lagging behind” states such as Maharashtra in several economic parameters.

Addressing a news conference, Lahiri said as the per the CAG report of 2019-20, the state government is way behind in terms of GPD growth, revenue generation and capital expenditure.

“Despite having lower population than Maharashtra, the state is lagging behind in terms of GDP growth and other parameters. Instead we are witnessing scams in education sector unfolding leading to the arrest of a minister. This isunfortunate,” said Lahiri.

