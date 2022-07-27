Bengal lagging in many economic parameters: BJP

July 27, 2022 3:56:36 am
Eminent economist and BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri on Tuesday criticised the TMC government in the state for “lagging behind” states such as Maharashtra in several economic parameters.
Addressing a news conference, Lahiri said as the per the CAG report of 2019-20, the state government is way behind in terms of GPD growth, revenue generation and capital expenditure.
“Despite having lower population than Maharashtra, the state is lagging behind in terms of GDP growth and other parameters. Instead we are witnessing scams in education sector unfolding leading to the arrest of a minister. This isunfortunate,” said Lahiri.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
How a Delhi doctor diagnosed first local transmission of monkeypox in India
Three IAS officers among 4 bureaucrats transferred
Man dies as throat slit by Chinese manjha
Gujarat Floods: Rs 1,482 cr allocated from SDRF
5G auction Day 1: Bids of Rs 1.45L cr; premium 700 MHz band in demand
From August, power bill to come with opt-in form thanking CM, reminding consumers of subsidy
Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 bn investment in state
3 foot-over bridges to ease commute from rapid rail station
Bootleggers in collusion with govt and cops, says Congress; BTP wants Sanghavi to quit
4 in remand after bid to extort people met through dating app
Praja Report | In assembly, between 2009 and 2019: ‘MLAs from city asked 74% less questions since 2009’
Will end atmosphere of fear, says Kejriwal as he makes 5 more promises