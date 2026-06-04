Kolkata weather forecast: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms over next 7 days

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Written by Debadrita Basu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a week of light to moderate rainfall and scattered thundershowers across West Bengal. While the incoming rain offers brief relief to daily commuters, a combination of high temperatures and surging humidity is expected to persist.
Kolkata is slated to experience partly cloudy skies with localised thunderstorms and light rain over the coming week. Both maximum and minimum temperatures will hover slightly above seasonal averages, with day temperatures around 37 degrees Celsius (+1.2 degrees above average) and night temperatures around 29.8 degrees Celsius. (+2 degrees above average).
The relative humidity will remain high, peaking at 86 per cent and dropping to a minimum of 49 per cent, further amplifying outdoor discomfort.
The progression of rainfall in the city remains highly favourable as the southwest monsoon gathers momentum across the subcontinent.
As of June 4, the southwest monsoon has officially entered the southern peninsula, covering Mangalore, Uthagamandalam, Kodaikanal, and Thoothukudi.
According to the IMD, atmospheric conditions are highly favourable for the monsoon to advance over the next two to three days into the entire state of Goa and parts of Maharashtra, more regions of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, the central and northeastern sections of the Bay of Bengal, as well as portions of the northeastern states.
The IMD has placed both South and North Bengal under a yellow alert from Thursday through next Wednesday, citing distinct regional hazards.
In South Bengal, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected across all districts on select days throughout the week. Authorities have warned that lightning strikes in open fields could cause localised damage to standing crops and horticulture. No significant changes in daytime maximum temperatures are expected across the districts of Gangetic West Bengal.
As for North Bengal, all districts are under a daily yellow alert throughout the week, with rainfall expected of 7-11 cm. Heavy downpours will be coupled with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, alongside a high risk of open-field lightning strikes. While temperatures will hold steady for the first 24 hours, sub-Himalayan West Bengal will see a welcome drop of 2–3 degrees shortly after.
Due to the combination of hot, humid conditions, vulnerable populations, specifically infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic respiratory or metabolic diseases, are advised to take necessary precautions to protect against heat-related health complications.
Despite the active weather systems moving inland across South India, coastal conditions along the state line remain completely stable. The IMD has confirmed that there is currently no active warning for fishermen operating along the West Bengal coast.
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