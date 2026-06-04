Kolkata weather forecast: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms over next 7 days

Kolkata weather is set to remain unsettled over the next seven days, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and persistently high humidity (File photo)

Written by Debadrita Basu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a week of light to moderate rainfall and scattered thundershowers across West Bengal. While the incoming rain offers brief relief to daily commuters, a combination of high temperatures and surging humidity is expected to persist.

Kolkata is slated to experience partly cloudy skies with localised thunderstorms and light rain over the coming week. Both maximum and minimum temperatures will hover slightly above seasonal averages, with day temperatures around 37 degrees Celsius (+1.2 degrees above average) and night temperatures around 29.8 degrees Celsius. (+2 degrees above average).

The relative humidity will remain high, peaking at 86 per cent and dropping to a minimum of 49 per cent, further amplifying outdoor discomfort.