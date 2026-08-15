Bengal joins ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’; Rs 2k aid for schoolgirls from 2027

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced Friday that the Centre’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme is being introduced in West Bengal.
Speaking at an event in Kolkata to observe the ‘Kanya Ratna Day’, formerly known as the ‘Kanyashree Day’, Suvendu said that under the scheme, the annual scholarships being allotted to schoolgirls in the state would double from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 from the next academic session.
Addressing a gathering of over 1,600 female school and college students from across districts, Suvendu said, “We are committed to the expansion of women’s education, empowerment and safety. In our first budget, we have taken measures for giving women priority in employment, increasing the number of women’s colleges and schools, and providing economic security-related programmes, so students do not have to discontinue their studies after college.”
The Chief Minister added, “We are formally associating our daughters with this scheme from today. Let our girl students take a leading role in further strengthening the society. In the days ahead, I would like our daughters to assume the role of Matangini in awakening patriotism, statism, and nationalism — that is what I would wish for.”
In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government had launched the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme. Suvendu said that although it was implemented in all states, West Bengal had not joined it. With Friday’s developments, the Union government’s flagship girl child education scheme has become the latest programme to be implemented in the state after the BJP government took over in West Bengal.
During the previous Trinamool Congress government, August 14 was observed as the ‘Kanyashree Divas’ to mark the success of the Kanyashree financial assistance scheme.
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The BJP-led state government has recently rebranded the initiative, doubled the annual scholarship for school girls from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 effective from the next academic session, and kept the one-time financial grant of Rs 25,000 for unmarried women turning 18 intact.
In addition, nearly 9.48 lakh of the total 10.77 lakh eligible schoolgirls received Rs 1,000 each, and nearly 1.29 lakh girls received Rs 25,000 each in their bank accounts on Friday, marking the total disbursement worth Rs 418 crore.
A new helpline number 181 has also been made operational from Friday to access information regarding all women-related government schemes and connect directly with legal & emergency services.
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The Chief Minister also unveiled a new crèche initiative, ‘PALNA’, designed to provide safe day-care facilities, nutrition, and early cognitive development for children of working women. This scheme is primarily delivered through Anganwadi-cum-creches to help working mothers and boost female workforce participation.
In a separate event on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,’ Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged the people of the state to remember the history of the bloody chapter of Partition.
Speaking at the ‘Moulali Yubakendra’ event on the day, the Chief Minister said, “In the process of dividing India, two horrific Hindu genocides took place in history. The first was the ‘Great Calcutta Killing’ and the Noakhali massacre in 1946, and the second was during the events in Bangladesh in 1971. How can we forget such a tragic past so easily?”
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Referring to the formation of resistance to protect ordinary people in then-Calcutta amid the turbulent backdrop of Partition, the Chief Minister said, “If Gopal Mukhopadhyay (Gopal Patha) had not stood up that day, the existence of Hindus in this land might have been reduced to nothing.”
Remembering the memories of Partition, the pain-stricken history, and the hero of the resistance struggle, he urged the people of the country to remain vigilant and united.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More