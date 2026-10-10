Bengal university ends contracts of re-employed staff amid manpower crunch

The notification has triggered uncertainty among Jadavpur University employees, with many claiming that their contracts were valid until December. (File Photo)

Jadavpur University in West Bengal issued a notification on Thursday, saying that the tenure of more than 70 staff members who were re-employed after retirement would end on October 14. The notification has triggered uncertainty among the employees, with many claiming that their contracts were valid until December, and raised concerns about staffing shortages across departments.

“It is notified for information of all concerned that as per the order of the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor dated 08.10.2026, tenure of all re-employed/re-engaged University staff members who have engaged after their superannuation because of scarcity of University staff be terminated from 15.10.2026. All such staff members whose tenure is presently continuing may kindly be restricted to 14.10.2026,” the notification stated.