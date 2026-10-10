Bengal university ends contracts of re-employed staff amid manpower crunch

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Jadavpur University in West Bengal issued a notification on Thursday, saying that the tenure of more than 70 staff members who were re-employed after retirement would end on October 14. The notification has triggered uncertainty among the employees, with many claiming that their contracts were valid until December, and raised concerns about staffing shortages across departments.
“It is notified for information of all concerned that as per the order of the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor dated 08.10.2026, tenure of all re-employed/re-engaged University staff members who have engaged after their superannuation because of scarcity of University staff be terminated from 15.10.2026. All such staff members whose tenure is presently continuing may kindly be restricted to 14.10.2026,” the notification stated.
It further said that no fresh applications for re-employment or re-engagement would be entertained.
According to sources, the university faces staff shortage in several departments, including laboratories, and had rehired retired employees to bridge the gap. These positions will now fall vacant from October 15, raising questions about the functioning of departments after the university reopens following the Durga Puja break.
Sources said university authorities claimed the decision was taken in line with government directives that do not permit employees above the age of 60 to continue in service. Sources added that recruitments for vacant posts is expected to begin soon to ensure the university functions smoothly.
Selim Box Mondal, West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA) leader, criticised the move and told The Indian Express on Saturday that it was “not a right decision”. “There is a staff crisis. Those who are working on request were given monthly salaries of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15.000. Who will come with this salary? And those who come will not be trained,” Mondal said. “If we recruit from outside what will the recruitment process be? How will the selection occur? They are saying that the staff they will bring will cost the university much less. How is that possible?”
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