Bengal is doing the job of unifying the country: Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee at the TMCP dharna in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) CM Mamata Banerjee at the TMCP dharna in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Thursday said West Bengal was unifying the country.

“Every movement of this country has its roots in Bengal. The state is doing the job of unifying the country. Amidst a mass movement (against CAA, NRC and NPR) on the streets of Bengal, annual Ganga Sagar fair was held without any untoward incident. More than 50 lakh pilgrims came here, at least 40 babies were born. They and their mothers are fit and returned home safely. An air ambulance was kept standby, but the central government has not a single word (of praise) for that,” she said, addressing a demonstration by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), students’ wing of her party.

On Tuesday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said that the state had become a “hub of anti-nationals” and alleged the state government was sheilding the infiltrators for its “vote-bank” politics.

Criticising the Centre’s “divisive devices” of the CAA, NRC and NPR, she said surnames do no matter in human relations and gave example of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s wife who is a Punjabi. “I know Abhishek’s wife is Punjabi, but I don’t know her (maiden) title (surname). Many people are working in my government. I never asked their title. Surnames do not matter in human relationship,” she said.

“It pains me when I see that we are moving away from the age-old tradition of living together harmoniously,” the TMC supremo added.

Abhishek is the TMC MP from Diamond Harbour.

The TMCP sit-in started on January 10, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the city on a two-day visit.

