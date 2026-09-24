Bengal’s big industry push: Adani Group to invest 1 lakh crore by 2035

In what is the biggest investment announcement since the BJP came to power in West Bengal, industrialist Gautam Adani said on Thursday that the Adani Group plans to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035. Significantly, this announcement comes barely two days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai and discussed investment opportunities.

Addressing an event after the foundation-laying ceremony of a 2,000-bed multi-speciality hospital in Kolkata’s New Town, the Adani Group Chairman said, “Bengal will awake, Bengal will progress, Bengal’s strength is India’s momentum. It is with this conviction that we expect to invest in Bengal over Rs 1 lakh crore by 2035 – in sectors spanning ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.”

The industrialist added that progress cannot be measured only in kilometres of roads, megawatts of power or rupees invested. “A society must also care for its people and protect the culture, memories and institutions that give it identity. And Bengal’s identity is precious. Its ghats, its architecture, its art, its literature, its festivals; these are not separate from Bengal’s development. They are part of what makes Bengal worth building,” he said.

A very special day for me in Kolkata. Grateful to Hon’ble Chief Minister @SuvenduWB for gracing the occasion as we mark the beginning of the Adani Arogya Mandir. This 2,000-bed, not-for-profit hospital, will be built around a modern medical college, advanced research and care… pic.twitter.com/tC0avucDrd — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) September 24, 2026

“Therefore, alongside our industrial and healthcare initiatives, we are also committed to supporting the restoration of the historic Writers’ Building, the revitalisation of Kumartuli Ghat and initiatives that showcase the art of Kolkata’s Durga Pujas to the world. Three decades ago, our port in Mundra in Gujarat became our first karmabhoomi – in the West. This morning, as I prayed to Maa at Kalighat, I asked for her blessings that Bengal becomes our second karmabhoomi – in the East. Because, for me, Bengal is not simply an investment destination. It is a place where I want to build, to serve and most importantly, to belong,” Adani said.

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The hospital project, to be executed by the Adani Foundation, aims to cater to over 2 lakh inpatients and more than 20 lakh outpatients annually and generate about 10,000 jobs, a statement said. A sum of Rs 4,000 crore has been earmarked for this project, spread across 51.75 acres.

Chief Minister Adhikari, who laid the foundation for the hospital, said, “Mr Adani, we look forward to your presence to rebuild Bengal. The final vision is not just a hospital campus; it will be a fully integrated healthcare city. Nowhere in India is there a hospital of this high standard. The hospital will give a big boost to medical tourism. This is historic, meaningful and an auspicious day for us. Viksit Bharat 2047 can happen only if Bengal develops,” he said.

Adani said half of the 2,000 beds in the hospital would be reserved for people from economically weaker sections eligible under state and central health insurance schemes.

BJP’s industry push in Bengal

Drawing industrial investment to Bengal and job creation was one of the BJP’s big promises in the run-up to the election that ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year tenure. Shortly after coming to power, the Adhikari-led government has moved to attract investors. The focus is streamlining processes and offering incentives for industrial investment. Tapas Roy, the state industries minister, urged major companies to invest in Bengal. “I urge all of you and your good offices, please come and invest here in West Bengal. The government, our honourable Chief Minister and my department will be at your service.”

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Suvendu Adhikari with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani at Antilla Suvendu Adhikari with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani at Antilla

Chief Minister’s Antilla visit

Chief Minister Adhikari recently met Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani at their Mumbai residence, Antilla, on Monday. Adhikari said Anant Ambani had invited him to attend the family’s Ganpati celebrations. “I got an invitation from Anant Ambani to be part of their Ganapati celebration. I could not go last week. Yesterday, I managed to visit his residence. I performed ‘aarti’ at the temple inside their residence. I also had dinner with Mukesh ji and Anant ji,” he said.

Yesterday I visited the residence of renowned Industrialist and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Shri Mukesh Ambani Ji, in Mumbai.

Had the divine privilege of offering prayers before Lord Ganesha, seeking His supreme blessings for the peace, progress and prosperity of our Nation.… pic.twitter.com/PyVdZuvAy3 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) September 22, 2026

Referring to the meeting, the Chief Minister said on Tuesday, “There will be huge investments in Bengal. All major investors will be here. The Communists and the previous chief minister Mamata (Banerjee) caused massive damage to the state. The entire country is ready to support the BJP government to get Bengal back on its feet. I have got this commitment from everybody,” he said. “Our state is ready to welcome visionary investments that empower our youth and drive sustainable economic resurgence,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) project will come up at Junput in the Purba Medinipur district. He also announced a solar plant by Agrawal Group in Purulia district and said the government has allotted land for two Amul ice cream factories. There are also reports that the state government is in talks with Japanese multinational Mitsubishi to set up a semiconductor factory in the state.