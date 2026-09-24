Bengal’s big industry push: Adani Group to invest 1 lakh crore by 2035

In what is the biggest investment announcement since the BJP came to power in West Bengal, industrialist Gautam Adani said on Thursday that the Adani Group plans to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035. Significantly, this announcement comes barely two days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai and discussed investment opportunities.
Addressing an event after the foundation-laying ceremony of a 2,000-bed multi-speciality hospital in Kolkata’s New Town, the Adani Group Chairman said, “Bengal will awake, Bengal will progress, Bengal’s strength is India’s momentum. It is with this conviction that we expect to invest in Bengal over Rs 1 lakh crore by 2035 – in sectors spanning ports, logistics, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads, bridges and ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.”
The industrialist added that progress cannot be measured only in kilometres of roads, megawatts of power or rupees invested. “A society must also care for its people and protect the culture, memories and institutions that give it identity. And Bengal’s identity is precious. Its ghats, its architecture, its art, its literature, its festivals; these are not separate from Bengal’s development. They are part of what makes Bengal worth building,” he said.
A very special day for me in Kolkata.
Grateful to Hon’ble Chief Minister @SuvenduWB for gracing the occasion as we mark the beginning of the Adani Arogya Mandir.
This 2,000-bed, not-for-profit hospital, will be built around a modern medical college, advanced research and care… pic.twitter.com/tC0avucDrd
“Therefore, alongside our industrial and healthcare initiatives, we are also committed to supporting the restoration of the historic Writers’ Building, the revitalisation of Kumartuli Ghat and initiatives that showcase the art of Kolkata’s Durga Pujas to the world. Three decades ago, our port in Mundra in Gujarat became our first karmabhoomi – in the West. This morning, as I prayed to Maa at Kalighat, I asked for her blessings that Bengal becomes our second karmabhoomi – in the East. Because, for me, Bengal is not simply an investment destination. It is a place where I want to build, to serve and most importantly, to belong,” Adani said.
The hospital project, to be executed by the Adani Foundation, aims to cater to over 2 lakh inpatients and more than 20 lakh outpatients annually and generate about 10,000 jobs, a statement said. A sum of Rs 4,000 crore has been earmarked for this project, spread across 51.75 acres.
Chief Minister Adhikari, who laid the foundation for the hospital, said, “Mr Adani, we look forward to your presence to rebuild Bengal. The final vision is not just a hospital campus; it will be a fully integrated healthcare city. Nowhere in India is there a hospital of this high standard. The hospital will give a big boost to medical tourism. This is historic, meaningful and an auspicious day for us. Viksit Bharat 2047 can happen only if Bengal develops,” he said.
Adani said half of the 2,000 beds in the hospital would be reserved for people from economically weaker sections eligible under state and central health insurance schemes.
BJP’s industry push in Bengal
Drawing industrial investment to Bengal and job creation was one of the BJP’s big promises in the run-up to the election that ended the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year tenure. Shortly after coming to power, the Adhikari-led government has moved to attract investors. The focus is streamlining processes and offering incentives for industrial investment. Tapas Roy, the state industries minister, urged major companies to invest in Bengal. “I urge all of you and your good offices, please come and invest here in West Bengal. The government, our honourable Chief Minister and my department will be at your service.”
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Suvendu Adhikari with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani at Antilla
Chief Minister’s Antilla visit
Chief Minister Adhikari recently met Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani at their Mumbai residence, Antilla, on Monday. Adhikari said Anant Ambani had invited him to attend the family’s Ganpati celebrations. “I got an invitation from Anant Ambani to be part of their Ganapati celebration. I could not go last week. Yesterday, I managed to visit his residence. I performed ‘aarti’ at the temple inside their residence. I also had dinner with Mukesh ji and Anant ji,” he said.
Yesterday I visited the residence of renowned Industrialist and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Shri Mukesh Ambani Ji, in Mumbai.
Had the divine privilege of offering prayers before Lord Ganesha, seeking His supreme blessings for the peace, progress and prosperity of our Nation.… pic.twitter.com/PyVdZuvAy3
Referring to the meeting, the Chief Minister said on Tuesday, “There will be huge investments in Bengal. All major investors will be here. The Communists and the previous chief minister Mamata (Banerjee) caused massive damage to the state. The entire country is ready to support the BJP government to get Bengal back on its feet. I have got this commitment from everybody,” he said. “Our state is ready to welcome visionary investments that empower our youth and drive sustainable economic resurgence,” he said.
Earlier, the Chief Minister said a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) project will come up at Junput in the Purba Medinipur district. He also announced a solar plant by Agrawal Group in Purulia district and said the government has allotted land for two Amul ice cream factories. There are also reports that the state government is in talks with Japanese multinational Mitsubishi to set up a semiconductor factory in the state.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More