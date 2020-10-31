Bengal: In highest one-day recovery, over 4K patients discharged

The trend of falling active cases and rising recoveries has been constant since October 21. (Representational)

West Bengal continued to register a record number of recoveries from the coronavirus. More than 4,000 patients were declared recovered from the virus on Friday — the highest single day increase.

This has taken the total number of recoveries to 3,25,888, including 4,015 recorded in the last 24 hours, and improved the recovery rate to 88.16 per cent. The number of active cases dropped to 36,999 compared to 37,094 the previous day.

The trend of falling active cases and rising recoveries has been constant since October 21.

However, the daily caseload continued to hover around the 4,000 mark. The state reported 3,979 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,69,671. The toll attributed to the virus rose to 6,784 with an addition of 59 fatalities.

A total of 43,774 samples were tested, driving the cumulative figure to 45,12,270.

Kolkata and its neighbouring districts again recorded the maximum number of new cases. As many as 880 people tested positive in Kolkata, 866 in North 24 Parganas, 298 in South 24 Parganas, 248 in Howrah and 231 in Hooghly. Besides these five districts in South Bengal, Nadia saw 180 cases, Paschim Midnapore 119, Purba Midnapore 105 and Paschim Burdwan 104.

In North Bengal, Darjeeling recorded 119 cases, Coochbehar 105 andMalda 104.

According to the Health Department bulletin, 2,353 patients are in government quarantine, 98,173 in home quarantine and another 968 in safe homes.

