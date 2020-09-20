Bengal home of illegal bomb-making: Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Express photo)

Following the arrest of suspected Al Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the state has become a home of “illegal bomb making”.

Dhankar tweeted, “State has become home to illegal bomb making that has potential to unsettle democracy. Police @MamataOfficial busy in carrying out political errands and taking on the opposition. Those at helm @WBPolice cannot escape their accountability for this alarming decline of law and order.

“How far distanced is DGP @WBPolice from reality is cause of worry. His ‘Ostrich Stance’ is very disturbing. Appreciate role of policemen in general-they r working in difficult situations. Problem is with those at helm who r unmindful of conduct and r politically guided (sic),” he added.

The arrests have sparked a war of words between the BJP and ruling TMC in the state.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The situation is grave in West Bengal. It seems that the state is getting into the grip of jehadis. This is because of the ruling party. With the help of the government such forces are spreading base here.

“We have seen Khagragore bomb blasts where there were attempts to hide it. But they could not and now the accused persons are getting convicted in court. We have seen how terrorist groups of Bangladesh are active in Bengal. We have seen incidents in different areas like Dhulagarh and Kaliachowk. In most cases accused persons were not arrested for vote bank politics,” he said.

TMC MP Sougata Roy hit back, putting the onus on the BSF and saying that central agencies could have sought help from the state. “I completely negate his (Ghosh’s) statement. He is known for making irresponsible comments. BSF is manning the borders, why should the state government be responsible? If the central agencies [would] have shared information for such activities with the state, our police would have definitely taken action. It is wrong to blame the state government,” he said.

Roy also said that Dhankhar’s comments were “unbecoming of his office”.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the MP from Baharampur which falls in Murshidabad district, called the arrests “alarming”.

“My district is a bordering district (with Bangladesh) and it is a matter of grave concern. This is not the time for politics. But I must say that the state government and police have failed. The police are not bothered about Al Qaeda spreading in Bengal but more concerned about serving the ruling party,” he said.

