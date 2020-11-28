‘Bengal health cover better than of Centre’: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC's Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee

The West Bengal government’s Swasthya Sathi medical insurance scheme is better than the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat, claimed TMC’s Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Friday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should learn governance lessons from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata had on Thursday extended the Swasthya Sathi scheme to every individual in the state.

“It is indeed high time that @narendramodi ji starts taking governance lessons from @MamataOfficial! #SwasthyaSathi4All universalises healthcare, irrespective of caste, class, region & religion,” Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, sharing a chart comparing Ayushman Bharat with Swasthya Sathi.

“A comparison only corroborates what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow,” the MP, who is also Mamata’s nephew, added.

Abhishek said, “Swasthya Sathi was launched in December 2016 while Ayushman Bharat was launched in September 2018. Swasthya Sathi is fully funded by the state while Ayushman Bharat is 60 per cent funded by centre.”

The chart claimed that for Ayushman Bharat, the cost for “printout of identity details” is Rs 30 per person while the same is free in the state.

“The smart card is issued in the name of the woman head of the family. Children and parents… get coverage. No such arrangement has been made under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Hospitalisation procedure is very slow under Ayushman Bharat while under Swasthya Sathi there is no such delay,” he claimed in a Facebook post.

Swasthya Sathi offers cashless treatment benefit up to Rs 5 lakh in private hospitals per family.

“All Bengali families will now be able to avail this benefit. Anyone who does not have a health insurance can avail it. Treatment in our government hospitals is free in any case. This card will come handy in about 1,500 enlisted private health facilities. We had earlier planned to bring 7.5 crore people under this scheme, but now we extend it to 10 crore people,” Mamata had said on Thursday. She claimed that Ayushman Bharat has covered only 1.5 crore people.

“We are covering 10 crore people. For Ayushman Bharat, the card-holder is required to contribute. Here, the card-holder does not need to contribute,” the CM said, adding that the scheme will cost the state exchequer Rs 2,000 crore. Parents of a married women can also avail the benefit of this cashless insurance, she said.

