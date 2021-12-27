Have patience: BJP to ‘disgruntled’ MLAs who left party WhatsApp groups

After five of its MLAs left several WhatsApp groups of the party over reported disagreements with the new state committee, the BJP on Sunday said there was “some miscommunication with party leaders” and urged them to have patience.

Five BJP MLAs — Mukutmoni Adhikari, Subrata Thakur, Ambica Roy, Asok Kirtania and Asim Sarkar — had left several WhatsApp groups expressing their displeasure over the omission of their names from the state committee. Most of them belong to the Matua community.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said, “Sometimes some issues crop up in a big party like ours. We held a talk with all of them. Most probably they left the group by mistake. Maybe there was some misunderstanding. We have very deep ties with the Matua community. It is because of their support that BJP did so well in the Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls. We have also paid them respect by appointing Shantanu Thakur as Union minister. Even their leaders have been elected MLAs. It is not that they have been left out. We still have many vacant posts to fill in the state committee. We will ask them to have patience.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ambica Roy said that he mistakenly left the party’s WhatsApp group. “I am associated with several groups. I may have left some groups by mistake. This is not correct to say that I left deliberately.”

Another party MLA Asim Sarkar said, “WhatsApp groups are personal spaces of an individual. There must be some secrecy regarding such groups. I am surprised to see personal interactions in such groups are being made public. If some of us has left such groups then it is completely an internal matter. This must not be discussed in the media.”

Party takes stock of KMC poll debacle

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at BJP’s election office to introspect the party’s debacle in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election. Sources said that several BJP candidates who lost the election complained to senior party leadership about internal sabotage. According to a candidate, those who did not get party tickets colluded with the TMC to defeat the ones who contested the election on a BJP ticket.