Bengal has woman CM, still it tops in human trafficking: Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri

Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri on Tuesday said that it is painful that West Bengal tops the country in human trafficking though the state has a woman chief minister.

Chaudhuri, who is the Union minister of state for women and child development, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not been sensitive to the distress of women and minor girls.

Speaking in a Facebook Live programme, she alleged that women are regularly facing sexual and other kinds of harassment in the state and questioned how many of the culprits are apprehended.

“It is a painful truth that our chief minister is a woman. People expected that she would work for the welfare of women of the state. West Bengal stands first in human trafficking when the state has a woman chief minister,” Chaudhuri said.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign is advancing.

“It is a continuous process for the development of women and children. The goal of the programme is securing all women and children in the country in every manner,” the minister said.

Chaudhuri said that the prime minister is concerned about the situation of West Bengal and its people.

People of the state have faced a lot of difficulties in dealing with cyclone Amphan and COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“We have worked throughout the country providing food to the needy. But it is a pity that we could not work freely for the people of Bengal,” she claimed.

The state BJP has on several occasions alleged that its MPs, MLAs and other leaders were prevented by state police and other authorities from working among the people during the COVID pandemic and after the cyclone Amphan that lashed the state on May 20.

“Our goal is not to grab power, but to provide relief and development to the people and they desperately want a change in governance,” she claimed.

Expressing confidence of winning the 2021 Assembly elections in the state, she said that the BJP will make Bengal a pioneer again in every aspect and bring back its glorious days.

