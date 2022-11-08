Bengal has become a terror hub, says BJP; TMC hits back

Referring to the recent arrest of a suspected terror module operative from the state, the BJP on Monday termed West Bengal a hub of terrorism, prompting the ruling Trinamool Congress to hit back at the saffron party saying it’s the central forces, not police, that are guarding the international borders.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “The state has become a terror hub. Police don’t take any step against such elements due to political pressure. The government is sympathetic towards them and helping them spread their wings. The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is necessary to solve this.”

“North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Howrah, Malda l, Nadia and Murshidabad districts have become havens for terrorists. Police are aware of them but don’t touch them because politics is connected with it. The government knows it but all it bothered about is vote bank. So all terror modules have gathered in Bengal. Many terrorists have been arrested even in the past. They are staying and carrying out recruitments here,” added Ghosh.

Responding to BJP leader’s comment, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “When you used to do politics wearing half pants such terror groups existed in Bengal even then. Who was in government then? They cross the border from the Bangladesh side. Who is guarding the border and who is controlling the BSF? Some people with terror links are going to Kashmir through the border.”