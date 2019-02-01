Bengal govt to safeguard democratic structure: Governor

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said that the state government was committed t safeguard the democratic and federal structure of the Constitution.

In his address to the Assembly ahead of the state budget, Tripathi said on Friday that the nation now stood a the crossroads of history Regardless of the ominous forces of divisiveness intolerance and contempt, he said that the West Benga government would strive to protect the triple pillars o democracy.

He said the state government had been able to “cope with the twin challenges of demonetisation and hasty enforcement o GST across the country thrust upon by the central government”.

The state government never for once faltered from the track of the development process that seeks to encompass every person from all walks of life, he said.

The governor also praised the government for keeping steady vigil on communal harmony and the overall atmosphere remained peaceful In his address, he said that there had been attempts t disturb peace in the Darjeeling hills which had been strongly dealt with Shouting slogans, opposition Left Front and Congres members thronged the Well of the House demanding discussion o the governor’s address.

Later, Speaker Biman Banerjee told reporters in his chamber “there will be a discussion on the governor’s address after which the chief minister would give a reply. She has a packed schedule at the moment, Banerjee said Finance minister Amit Mitra is scheduled to present the state budget in the Assembly on Monday.