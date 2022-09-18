Bengal govt to pvt hospitals: Reduce costs of treatment for dengue, malaria

Presided over by Health Secretary NS Nigam, senior health department officials on Saturday held a virtual meeting with representatives of private hospitals and asked them to keep a check on dengue and malaria cases and reduce treatment costs for both these diseases.

According to a senior official, the government has set up a portal where details about all dengue and malaria cases have to be reported daily.

“All symptomatic cases are to be tested for dengue and malaria through confirmatory tests like Elisa and NS1. Given a large number of dengue and malaria tests being done, the state government will not restrict tests but all private labs have been asked to regulate pricing to a reasonable limit or the government will intervene. Private hospitals have been urged to regulate out-of-pocket expenses for patients getting admitted for dengue and malaria,” said the official.

It was also mentioned in the meeting that the onslaught of dengue and malaria is likely to continue till October-end and the early days of November.

On Friday, the state government informed that a total of 566 cases of dengue were reported in the past 24 hours with most of the cases being reported from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Darjeeling and Murshidabad districts.

After the meeting, director and group CEO of AMRI Hospitals Rupak Barua said, “There is a panic among the people as dengue and malaria cases have been rising every coming week. Today, we had a detailed discussion on how to follow the standard treatment protocol. Private hospitals have been asked to look into the medical cost of the treatment of dengue and take measures to reduce it. We have been asked to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of the people. We will definitely look into this.”