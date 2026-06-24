Bengal govt to bring law to confiscate, auction properties of corrupt officials, says Suvendu

“The BJP workers from Ratua might get angry at my words, but this respect must be shown. However, Jahangir Khan, Saukat Molla, Dilip Mondal, Sona Pappu, and Raju Naskar will not be spared,” Adhikari said.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
5 min readKolkataJun 24, 2026 06:24 AM IST
Suvendu Adhikari government, confiscate and auction assets of corrupt officials, confiscate and auction assets of corrupt politicians, Suvendu Adhikari, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsChief Minister Suvendu Adhikari
Make us preferred source on Google

Issuing a stern warning against corruption, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said his government is set to introduce a stringent law to confiscate and auction the assets of corrupt officials and politicians.

Speaking in the Assembly on the final day of the Budget session, Adhikari said, “A bill is being introduced in this session to confiscate and auction assets of corrupt officials.”

Delivering a sharp warning, he spoke about recent anti-corruption raids, saying, “No thief will be spared. We saw how police recovered gold from the house of former Bidhannagar mayor’s friend’s house in Nadia. We will not leave this unfinished.”

Adhikari also took aim at the current state of the TMC, calling the remaining MLAs “lamp posts” who failed to stand up to the party’s top leadership. “The real one was Yuvraj (Prince). No one protested. I had the guts, and I protested,” he said. “Those who fought to oust the Communists are gone. In whose hands did the party end up?”

The session also witnessed intense moments. As Adhikari vowed that the state would ensure justice for the RG Kar victim, Panihati MLA and the victim’s mother Ratna Debnath broke down in tears on the Assembly floor.

The Chief Minister drew a clear line between the “old guard” of the TMC and the controversial local strongmen.

He paid his respects to veteran leaders Sovandeb Chatterjee and Samar Mukherjee, calling them the “gentlemen in politics”, but explicitly warned that local leaders accused of lawlessness would face strict action.

Story continues below this ad

“The BJP workers from Ratua might get angry at my words, but this respect must be shown. However, Jahangir Khan, Saukat Molla, Dilip Mondal, Sona Pappu, and Raju Naskar will not be spared,” Adhikari said.

The speech prompted a walkout by a section of Opposition MLAs, including Ritabrata Banerjee. Watching them exit, Adhikari said, “The Kalighat TMC is here, and those who call themselves the real Trinamool have walked out.”

Following the walkout, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh stood up in the House, while taking a swipe at defectors. “I support whatever action you are talking about, but do not spare any of these people who have left the party,” Ghosh said.

The Chief Minister quickly countered, placing the blame back on the Opposition’s internal dynamics. “Your party is in this condition because of you all, not me,” Adhikari responded. Addressing a pending dispute regarding an alleged fake signature case where three individuals reportedly told the CID that the signatures were fraudulent, Adhikari extended an assurance to the House: “They submitted a complaint about a fake signature. If you have any evidence against them, submit it. I promise to take action.”

Story continues below this ad

Reassuring minority communities and the public at large, Adhikari concluded by stating that “no bhadralok (gentleman) or untainted person will be touched,” while questioning the previous administration’s policies on minority education, advocating for modernisation so that students could become doctors and engineers instead of being restricted to traditional systems.

Taking repeated swipes at the TMC leadership without explicitly naming Mamata Banerjee or party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the Chief Minister referenced past political blockades.

“You used to deny me permission to hold rallies,” Adhikari stated, addressing the opposition benches.

Pointing out the shift in power following the 2026 Assembly elections, Adhikari added, “Today, you are sitting at home listening to my speech. I was on the streets in 2011 to bring you to power, and I was also on the streets in 2026 to remove you.”

Story continues below this ad

In a fiery session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched a series of sharp, indirect attacks against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), declaring that their political era in the state has permanently come to an end.

Addressing allocation to minorities reduced from last vote on account Adhinari said, “I have taken an oath that after becoming the Chief Minister, I will not use any word or sentence about which it can be said that a specific community has been hurt.”

The Chief Minister also spoke about how Mamata Banerjee had “used minorities solely for her own interests and how they were deliberately misled”.

“They are the ones making a hue and cry that everything is lost. You have misled the Muslims. Why will you send them to madrasas? Why won’t you send them to schools and colleges, why won’t you make them doctors and engineers? You have to answer.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments