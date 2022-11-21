Bengal govt to allow private landowners to get licence for mining minerals

The West Bengal government is set to introduce a new mining policy under which private landowners will get a licence to mine minerals like black stone, limestone and others in an effort to expand revenue generation scope for the state.

A senior official with the Industry Department said, “The state cabinet has already taken a policy decision enabling mining in private plots. We are now formulating a policy. Very soon, it will be introduced.”

“If the new policy is implemented properly, the state’s revenue generation will increase significantly by the next year,” said the official.

The Industry Department will elaborate on the new policy to district land department officials on November 21.

According to the official, black stone, limestone, China clay and quartz are excavated in hundreds of mines, especially located in the western districts of Birbhum, West Burdwan, Purulia, West Midnapore and Bankura.

However, except for a few mines, the government doesn’t have a database of most of the mines as “most of them are illegal”, he said. The new policy aims to overcome land acquisition hurdles for mining ‘minor minerals’ and curbing illegal excavation in the state.

The official said, “If minerals are found in private lands, the government cannot auction those lands, so illegal mining thrives there. Now, after introducing the policy, the government will have revenue by auctioning those lands.”

Recently, the state government constituted a separate corporation for mines and minerals, which took control over sand mines. According to officials, the control over sand mines has increased the government’s revenue. If the new mining policy is implemented effectively, it will undoubtedly enrich the state’s coffers at a time when the government is facing a financial crunch, claimed officials.

According to the policy, the government will have a centralised portal where an individual or a group having a stretch of at least one hectare with a mineral reserve can apply for a mining licence.

Once the application is received, land department officials will conduct a field verification and verify documents to find out whether mining is possible there or not, said officials.

If the land is suitable for mining, the owner can be given provisional permission based on which he can get a mining plan prepared by a qualified agency and get it approved by the authority concerned, they said.

The owner will submit an application to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority seeking environmental clearance (EC).

The mining lease will be granted for a period of five years or till the reserve is exhausted, whichever is earlier, with a provision of extension for up to five years at a time, said officials.

The policy will also help enrich government coffers with license fees and royalty, state Industry Minister Shashi Panja said addressing the CII organised Global Mining Summit 2022. The government, she said, will offer private mining license to those holding land.

The policy will be applicable for the mining of black stone, which is available in large quantities the state, besides other minor minerals like limestone, china clay and quartz, the official said.