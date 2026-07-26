Bengal govt tables 28 CAG reports, accuses TMC of ‘constitutional lapse’ while in power

The BJP government tabled 28 long-pending CAG reports in the Assembly on Saturday and said a special session would be convened to discuss them, alleging the previous TMC dispensation committed a “constitutional lapse” by not placing them in the House.

Laying the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly from fiscals 2020-21 to 2024-25, state Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the special session of the Assembly would hold a detailed discussion on their findings, asserting it was the government’s responsibility to place its shortcomings before the people.

Referring to the previous government’s failure to present the audit reports in the Assembly, Dasgupta said, “Keeping that constitutional lapse in mind, we are tabling 28 volumes of the CAG report before the House. For now, only the names and list are being presented. We want to hold a special session on the CAG reports in the coming days. It is the government’s duty to present its shortcomings.”

The CAG also flagged serious irregularities in the then government’s post-Cyclone Amphan relief and restoration works, alleging that damage assessments were exaggerated, relief payments were made multiple times to thousands of beneficiaries and assistance was disbursed using beneficiary lists prepared for an earlier cyclone.

In its compliance audit report on post-Amphan relief and restoration works, CAG said the state’s assessment of damages submitted for seeking central assistance was “exaggerated and unrealistically high” and was not supported by adequate evidence of actual losses.

The CAG said that the assessment could not be verified because district-wise loss reports were not provided for examination. Irregularities were also mentioned in the distribution of grants for rebuilding the houses of those affected. According to the report, until June 2020, all families whose homes were fully or partially damaged were given Rs 20,000 each. However, after June, while the grant for fully damaged houses remained Rs 20,000, it was increased to Rs 25,000 in the case of partially damaged houses. It was noted that when asked about the reason for this change, the then state government did not provide any document.

In addition, housing construction grants were transferred multiple times to the bank accounts of 9,226 beneficiaries. As a result, a total of Rs 18.07 crore was disbursed in excess, the CAG said.

Story continues below this ad

“This indicates serious flaws in the beneficiary selection process and a lack of the necessary control mechanisms to prevent multiple payments before Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT),” CAG stated.

The report was among 28 CAG reports tabled in the Assembly after a gap of four years.

Principal Accountant General (Audit-1) Bibhu Dutta Basunia said, “After four years we got the opportunity to publish 28 audit reports. This report’s aim is to improve the government’s performance.”

Super cyclonic storm Amphan made landfall on May 20, 2020, affecting 16 districts of West Bengal.

Story continues below this ad

According to CAG, the report highlighted irregularities of the state government in Amphan, Sasthya Sathi and other projects.

In the Sasthya Sathi report, CAG stated, “The number of families enrolled under the scheme (as of March 2023) was around 10 per cent higher than the number of families holding Ration Cards in the State, as per the Public Distribution System (PDS) records (of August 2023). Consequently, the risk of benefits of the scheme getting passed on to ineligible beneficiaries, in deviation from norms, could not be ruled out.”

It also stated, “Elections were delayed in 109 ULBs by six to 32 months, risking ineligibility for Central Finance Commission (CFC) grants. None of the 27 test-checked ULBs had prepared draft development plans, and only six had annual development plans. Annual Financial Statements were pending in 119 ULBs. Delays in constituting State Finance Commissions (SCs) and in releasing SFC/CFC grants adversely affected ULB finances. ULBs’ own-source revenue remained low, with significant Property Tax dues outstanding, and test-checked ULBs had not explored all mandated avenues to augment revenue.”

In case of Samagra Siksha Mission, CAG stated, “Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) had not prepared perspective plans, envisaged under the Samagra Shiksha Implementation Framework (SSIF). Implementation efforts were dispersed due to lack of incorporation of proper feedback from grassroots level in the planning process. Delays in release of funds by the Central and the State Governments and delay in execution of targeted interventions exhibited fiscal indiscipline weakening the outcome in achieving the scheme’s objectives. Non-execution of sanctioned civil works resulted in surrender of < 395 crore for unexecuted works. Inefficiencies in execution resulted in short receipt of scheme funds of & 2,428 crore which restricted the Scheme’s scope and hindered achieving its objectives.”