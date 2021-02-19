‘Bengal govt staff to be next priority for Covid jabs’

The district magistrates have now been directed to register names of the employees of different line departments as steps have been taken for vaccination of all state government employees in different sectors, including transport and teachers. (PTI/File)

IN THE second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Bengal government will start registration of all state government employees to ensure Covid vaccination coverage to maximum state government employees and parastatals on priority basis.

Announcing this at Nabanna on Thursday, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that earlier a priority list containing names of seven lakh employees, including health workers, police, municipal workers and other state government employees, who are frontline workers, were prepared.

The district magistrates have now been directed to register names of the employees of different line departments as steps have been taken for vaccination of all state government employees in different sectors, including transport and teachers.

All including teachers and non-teaching staff were requested to register their names when they are contacted by the officials concerned of the state Health department and the district administration.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday said she has personally requested the health and family welfare department to ensure maximum vaccination coverage for all frontline staff of the state government.

The CM, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, thanked everyone in the government of West Bengal who have led the fight against Covid-19 from the front, including medics, paramedics, police, government staff and teachers, in a tweet message.