‘Complete prohibition’: Bengal govt staff barred from sharing information with media without prior nod

The new BJP government in West Bengal has barred its employees and officers from interacting with the media without prior permission, according to a circular issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal.

In the circular issued on May 19, Agarwal reiterated the existing conduct rules governing members of the All India Services (AIS), the West Bengal Civil Service, the West Bengal Police Service, and other state government employees.

Citing the All India Service (AIS) Conduct Rules, 1968, the West Bengal Service (Duties, Rights and Obligations of Government Employees) Rules, 1980, and the West Bengal Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1959, the circular said the order applies to employees of the state government, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations, undertakings, educational institutions substantially funded by the government, and members of the AIS serving in connection with state affairs.

“Complete prohibition, except with prior sanction, on the participation or association of any member of the services in any sponsored or privately produced media program or any media program sponsored by the government of India but produced by an outside agency,” said the circular.

Later in the day, Rajesh Pandey, Additional Chief Secretary to the West Bengal government, issued another circular clarifying that the provisions applied “ONLY to officers and staff working under regular establishments” of the state government as well as “Boards, Corporations, Undertakings, and other Parastatal organisations, etc.” under its control.

Meanwhile, the circular issued by Agarwal also highlighted the “complete prohibition without any governmental order” on any direct or indirect communication of any document or information with the press by the members of the services.

“Complete prohibition, without prior sanction of the government on any contribution in editing or managing of any newspaper, periodical or any other publication and on any participation in any radio broadcast or writing of any article or letter for any newspaper or periodical by any member of the services,” it said.

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The circular also imposed a “complete prohibition” on government employees from making any adverse criticism of policies or decisions of the state or Central government through publications, media interactions, broadcasts, statements, or any other form of communication.

“Complete prohibition on any publication, interaction, utterance, broadcast, contribution in any media, which can lead to straining of the relations of the state government with the Central government or any state government/s or between the Central government and the government of any foreign state/s,” the circular added.

As far as the central government is concerned, conduct of its employees is monitored under the All India Civil Service (Conduct) rules for all three all-India services and under Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules for other services. These are generally followed by the state governments for their employees as well, and they issue such instructions from time to time reminding their employees about these rules.

Rules-6 of AIS Rules states, “No member of the Service shall, in any radio broadcast or communication over any public media or in any document…make any statement of fact or opinion — Which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the Central Government or a State Government; or which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the Central Government and any State Government; or which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the Central Government and the Government of any Foreign State.” These rules, though, further say, “Provided that nothing in this rule shall apply to any statement made or views expressed by a member of the Service in his official capacity and in the due performance of the duties assigned to him.”