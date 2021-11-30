Bengal govt seeks to rope in consultants via lateral entry

THE STATE government on Monday put out advertisements calling for applications from serving and retired professionals as senior consultants and consultants for 50 posts in various departments through lateral entry. The age limit is 35-70 years and the successful candidates would be absorbed in the government on contractual basis with remuneration of Rs 1.5 lakh-2 lakh a month, official sources said.

A decision in this regard was taken just after Durga Puja earlier this year after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed.

According to officials, in the initial stage, the government has decided to recruit such professionals for 30 major departments of the state administration.

They will be given the status of special secretary in each department. They will be absorbed in the posts of consultant and senior consultant, government sources said.

A source in the state government said, “This is not a new concept. The Central government also recruited such professionals in key departments. However, the absorption of these professionals will help the government to solve many complex problems raised in different day-to-day government work. They will also help to make new policy guidelines…”

However, another senior official said, “This will create confusion and hierarchical problems because, in many cases, these consultants will have more power and remuneration than the Joint Secretary, Additional Secretary and special secretaries.”