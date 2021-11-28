Bengal government scared of clubbing Kolkata civic elections, claims Dilip Ghosh

EVEN AS the BJP state leadership held a meeting on Saturday to finalise its candidate list for the Calcutta Municipal Corporation polls, the party’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh questioned the state government over not holding polls in all 112 municipalities simultaneously.

Speaking to mediapersons in Medinipur town, Ghosh said, “A meeting was held on Friday. Today, another meeting is being held in which our state leaders are participating. Soon, a list will be finalised. We will announce it in time and contest the polls. We wanted polls to be held in all civic bodies together. If people of Kolkata can get this opportunity [to vote], why not others? Lok Sabha polls, Assembly polls and even panchayat polls were held together. Why not civic polls? Is the state government scared that by holding polls together they ( TMC) will not be able to loot votes?”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders including Amit Malviya, co-in-charge of West Bengal, Dinesh Trivedi, Rahul Sinha and others held a meeting over the candidate list in Kolkata.

According to sources, after the TMC’s performance in the Assembly polls and desertion by a section of leaders and workers, the BJP is facing difficulties in getting “proper candidates and coordinating workers for the KMC polls.

“Our list will be announced soon. Deliberations are on. However it is true that a section of leaders and workers have lost enthusiasm after the assembly polls and post poll violence by TMC. Many of our workers are yet to return home after being driven out by TMC backed goons. This is even in Kolkata. Yet we have won 77 seats in the assembly polls and our leadership is trying to inspire our workers” said a senior BJP leader from Bengal.

Apart from candidate list, campaign and booth management was discussed in the meeting.