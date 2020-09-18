Bengal govt misusing police, admin officials: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Thursday again hit out at the state government, accusing it of misusing the police and administration officials. Dhankhar told the media that the police and the administration cannot do political work.

“I cannot stand the destruction of democracy in West Bengal. Political vendetta, political violence and killings have increased. Police are doing their work. But those who are giving instructions to them are forcing them to do political work. I believe that administration and police cannot do political work. They can only do public service,” he said.

The Governor added, “If someone thinks nothing can happen to them then they have a huge misconception. However law is always above a police officer. It is my duty to guard the law. I cannot stand if a public servant is found to be not doing his duty and indulging in political work.”

