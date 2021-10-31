Bengal govt issues order to build special Covid-19 wards

Amid a fresh surge in infections in the wake of the Durga Puja festivities, the health department in West Bengal has decided to build 29 pre-fabricated Covid wards across the state.

An order issued to this effect by the health department read, “Pre-fabricated (Covid) wards would be constructed at different Medical College Hospitals (MCH), Super Speciality Hospitals (SSH), District Hospitals (DH), Sub-divisional Hospitals (SDH), Rural Hospitals (RH) and Block Primary Health Centres (BPHC) on (an) urgent basis to combat a probable 3rd surge of Covid-19 cases.”

However, a section of doctors questioned the timing of this decision, saying it would have made more sense to open these wards at least four months back when there were genuine fears of a third wave. The doctors said the government knew there was every possibility of an uptick in cases during the festive season resulting in a rush of patients to hospitals and, hence, it would have been more prudent to introduce these special wards before the Pujas than after. According to the health department, a total of 29 hospitals have been identified for setting up these pre-fabricated wards. Eighteen such wards, each equipped with 100 beds, would be opened in medical college hospitals, super specialty hospitals, district hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. Rural hospitals and block primary health centres will get 10 such wards, each having 20 beds.

Another pre-fabricated ward will 50 beds will be opened in the Jhalda sub-division of Purulia district. According to the health department order, Rs 7.50 crore will be allotted for setting up a 100-bed pre-fabricated ward, bringing the total expense to Rs 135 crore. A further Rs 35 lakh would go into building a 20-bed ward, which makes for a total cost of Rs 7 crore. Another Rs 3.50 crore will be allotted for building the pre-fabricated ward in Jhalda sub-divisional hospital.

The order further stated that each pre-fabricated ward will have the provision of double-door entry, one nurse room, one store room and a changing room. The isolation area must have a nursing station, the order said, adding that the ward should not be attached to the labour room, OT or the surgical ward.

Manas Gumta, who heads the Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, said, “Pre-fabricated wards are generally built when there is a high caseload and the prevailing health infrastructure is unable to handle it. Hence, one feels that the idea is being implemented a little too late. In other words, the government is admitting that it isn’t equipped to fight the ongoing surge in Covid cases.”



“The central government sends money for Covid management, which has to be utilised within a stipulated time. The state government is now utilising that money as otherwise, it will go back,” he added.

Sajal Biswas, who heads the Service Doctors Forum, said, “It should have been done earlier but better later than never. However, we need more isolation wards than pre-fabricated wards.”