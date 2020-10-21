Bengal govt increases Covid beds in state hospitals and MBBS medical seats

The Department of Health announced that 2,274 Covid-19 beds would be added to the current strength. (Representational)

Anticipating an increase in Covid-19 infection after Durga Puja, the state government on Tuesday ordered an increase in the number of hospital beds for Covid patients in state-run treatment facilities.

The government also announced an increase in the number of MBBS medical seats to 4,000, with an addition of 250 seats in two medical colleges.

The Department of Health announced that 2,274 Covid-19 beds would be added to the current strength. Of these new beds, 635 will be in intensive care facilities for those suffering from serious complications. Private hospitals requisitioned as Covid treatment facilities will also increase their number of beds by the end of this month, according to health officials.

At a meeting of senior government officials on Monday, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had instructed district officials to take adequate measures to ensure people receive proper health services during Durga Puja, and are not denied treatment at hospitals. The decision to increase hospital beds was taken at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, announcing the increase in MBBS seats, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I am pleased to announce that we now have 4,000 MBBS seats for Bengal’s vibrant medical students with the initiation of the first MBBS batch in Purulia Govt MCH consisting of 100 seats and the addition of 150 MBBS seats in Gouri Devi Medical College [in Durgapur].”

