Bengal govt ‘diverting central funds to state’s kitty’: Suvendu Adhikari writes to FM Sitharaman

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman alleging that the state government is illegally diverting funds provided by the Centre.

In the letter dated September 29, Adhikari requested the Ministry of Finance to probe the alleged irregularities as well as “unethical and illegal diversion” of Central Government funds from the Wage and Means Head of the Consolidated Funds & PFMS (Public Finance Management System) to the SERF (State Emergency Relief Fund).

“I am writing this letter to you in order to apprise you about the malpractices the West Bengal Government has been engaging in, regarding the unethical and illegal diversion of funds provided by the Central Government,” wrote Adhikari.

“PFMS was introduced only a few months earlier. Before PFMS was in operation, all Central Government funds were remitted to the Wage and Means head of the consolidated fund. The transactions of that particular head have to be thoroughly enquired into. The enquiry must be conducted through officers, who are not likely to be influenced by state government officials,” the BJP leader demanded.

Adhikari, who had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in last year’s Assembly polls by a margin of 1,956 votes, has been accusing the state government of renaming the Centre’s schemes and passing them off as the state government’s. On a number of occasions, he has accused the state government of misusing central funds.

In the letter, the BJP MLA from Nandigram wrote, “The state government has been engaging in the following illegal steps: 1. Firstly withdrawing a major portion of the amount and depositing it in the SERF Account and spend the money along with the accrued interest in other works, which was not meant to be….. 2. When suballocating to the departments, they are making too much delay, sometimes even 6 months after the amount was originally remitted by the central government. As a result, the whole accounting of scheme gets jeopardized and subsequently utilisation certificate cannot be generated on time.”

He added, “If transactions of these accounts are thoroughly scrutinised, evidence of illegalities would be found. Remarkably, it seems that no officer of the finance department seems to be aware of this modus operandi.”

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling Trinamool Congress on the matter.