Bengal: Govt allows cultural events, fairs in open spaces

The state government on Saturday allowed cultural functions and fairs to be organised in open spaces while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said the government has decided to promote artistes of all kinds of performing arts more vigorously so that their livelihoods are not affected.

Bandyopadhyay said, “The state government is in favour of promoting artistes involved in different arts such as Jatra, stag theatre, recitation, folk artists and other forms of performing arts so that those earning their livelihoods from this art are not deprived and get the maximum opportunity to earn.”

“We have asked the Kolkata Commissioner of Police, the DGP and all the district magistrates, the SPs to allow opening of open-air theatres while maintaining Covid-19 safety protocol and then allowing people as per the size of the ground. If they maintain these basic parameters, they should be allowed to perform. There are lakhs of performing artistes in the state and the Chief Minister is sympathetic towards them. This is an effort to provide an opportunity to them so that they can earn their livelihoods,” he said.

Meanwhile, 3,639 fresh Covid-19 cases and 53 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,794 persons were cured of the infection and the number of active cases further decreased to stand at 25,391 on Saturday.

The total death toll in the state is now 7,976. The cumulative number of discharged persons is now 4,19,403. The recovery rate has increased to 92.54 per cent.

