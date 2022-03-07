Bengal Governor writes to CM Mamata Banerjee, blames her for ‘dialogue stalemate’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she was responsible for a “dialogue stalemate” between the two top constitutional functionaries of the state.

Dhankhar has called a meeting with the CM at Raj Bhavan next week to discuss the issues he flagged recently.

The move came in response to Banerjee’s communication to the Governor wherein she said that she will meet him after the inaugural session of the Assembly Monday.

“Since only one day is left before the inaugural session of the Assembly, we are ready to welcome you in the Assembly tomorrow,” Banerjee wrote in a letter.