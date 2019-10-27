Bengal: Governor to attend Kali Puja celebrations at CM home today

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday accepted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s invitation and said he was eager to attend the Kali Puja celebrations at the CM’s south Kolkata residence on Sunday.

The Kali Puja at the residence of the CM was started in the year 1978.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan stated, “The Hon’ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, is delighted that the Hon’ble Chief Minister, upon her return from North Bengal, has indicated vide her communication dated 24.10.2019 that the Hon’ble Governor and Smt. Dhankhar are welcome to visit her residence on the evening of 27.10.2019 on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja.”

The statement further said, “The Hon’ble Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has conveyed to the Hon’ble Chief Minister on 25.10.2019 that he and his wife will be privileged to be at her place on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja on the evening of 27 October, 2019 as indicated by her.”

The development comes a day after a senior Trinamool Congress leader quit the club, which he used to head, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, after the club invited the Governor for its Kali Puja inauguration on Saturday.

Apart from Kali Puja celebrations, the Governor has also expressed his wish to pay a visit to the CM, along with his wife, on the occasion of Bhatridwitiya.

The Raj Bhawan statement also said, “The Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, had sent a personal request to the Hon’ble Chief Minister on 21.10.2019 that on the pious occasion of Bhatridwitiya on 29.10.2019, he, along with his wife Smt. Sudesh Dhankhar, would be keen to call on the Hon’ble Chief Minister on the occasion.”

The statement added that Bhatridwitiya was a symbol of communal harmony and the essence of the Indian Constitution lied in communal harmony. “…the issue is also very close to the Hon’ble Governor’s heart. In the Nation, all of us need to work both for harmony and communal harmony and the Hon’ble Governor would interact on this issue with the Hon’ble Chief Minister. The Hon’ble Governor and his wife look forward to the visit to the residence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister tomorrow evening.”

Recently, the chief minister and the Governor were locked in a war of words over several issues, including the latter’s ‘Z’ category security to be provided by the CRPF. The Home Ministry had ordered the CRPF to take over the Governor’s security. The state government objected to it saying that it provided “fullproof” security to the Governor, and later Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote to Home Ministry, requesting it to reconsider its decision.

Will enforce ban on loudspeakers: Cops

To ensure complete ban on use of loudspeakers during Kali puja immersion, the Kolkata Police have urged people providing sound boxes on rent not to do so. All police stations had been asked to alert puja organisers and sound box owners against use of loudspeakers, sources said.

The police have handed over to Kali Puja organisers a set of dos and don’ts, with emphasis on a complete ban on use of loudspeakers during immersion processions

“Loudspeakers create a lot of noise pollution and nuisance on the road, it also pollutes the ambiance of the puja, said a police officer. The ban on loudspeakers during puja immersion has been in place since 2017.

Meanwhile, with hours remaining for Kali Puja, the Kolkata Police are also going all out to ensure that the laid down norms on use of firecrackers are followed, too. The police Saturday carried out awareness drives across the city, asking people to promote ‘No noise Diwali.’ Teams have been deployed at several areas to crack down on banned firecrackers.

“ We are working to ensure all rules are followed, hence there is also a campaign on social media promoting ‘no noise Diwali’ and Kali puja”, said a senior officer.

Personnel at all police stations have been asked to act promptly if they receive any complaint on use of loudspeakers. Hefty fine would be imposed on those flouting the norms, police said.

The respective police stations will be held accountable if the order was not implemented in the areas under their jurisdiction. Any violation of norms can be reported anonymously via email, text messages or social media, police said.