Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Bengal Governor seeks ‘non-partisan approach’ in development programmes

“A greater reflection of the political spectrum of the state in participation in such ventures would surely be motivational,” he said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 21, 2022 3:49:44 am
Mamata Banerjee, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Bengal Government, West Bengal government, Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 in Kolkata on Wednesday. Partha Paul

GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar on Wednesday invited industrialists to set up business in West Bengal. He was speaking on the first day of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2022 in Kolkata.

Referring to the state-Centre ties, he said: “It will be appropriate for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to proactively catalyse a development bonhomie with all concerned as it is imperative to distance development from a partisan stance.”

He also suggested a non-partisan approach and involvement of Opposition parties in development programmes. “A greater reflection of the political spectrum of the state in participation in such ventures would surely be motivational,” he said.

Emphasising coordination with the Centre, he said: “This can fructify by synergistic working between the Government at the Centre and the State, and all other entities. This would certainly result in an economic leap for the state.”

