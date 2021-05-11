Bengal: Governor says will visit areas hit by violence

The Governor claimed that the state administration was yet to respond to his request for necessary arrangements prior to his visit to the affected areas.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed concern over post-poll violence in the state, saying he would soon be visiting the affected areas. The Governor made the remark after administering the oath of office to ministers of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Raj Bhavan. Speaking to reporters, Dhankhar also said that the people of Bengal are being made to pay with their lives for exercising their franchise.

“The situation arising out of post-poll violence in the state is worrisome. I will be visiting the violence-hit areas,” he said.

Dhankhar also said that people were being made to pay with their lives for exercising their franchise. “If your vote becomes the cause of your death or property destruction, if it leads to arson, then that signals the end of democracy,” he added.