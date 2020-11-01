Bengal: Governor reaches Siliguri, set for month-long stay in Darjeeling

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached Siliguri on Saturday evening, starting his month-long stay in Darjeeling in north Bengal. During his longest stay outside the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata, Dhankhar plans to meet representatives of several organisations, political parties and administration during his stay.

The visit comes after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, following which he raised the issue of “deteriorating law and order situation in the state,” among other issues, while speaking to mediapersons. This once again led to sharp reactions from Trinamool Congress leaders, who dubbed him as a “loudspeaker” of BJP.

“In train for North Bengal to connect with people and work towards fulfillment of their expectations. Harnessing of its enormous travel, tourism, economic and educational potential would improve the lives of the people. Would connect with people and administration @MamataOfficial”, Dhankhar tweeted on Saturday morning.

The Governor had a brief meeting with Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from Maldaha Uttar and Swadhin Sarkar, MLA from Baishnabnagar, during a stopover at Malda

“At Malda station – greatly touched by warm public response. Malda Uttar Member Parliament Khagen Murmu @khagen murmur and others present” tweeted Governor sharing pictures.

“Reached Siliguri by train. Looking forward to media interaction at 9 am before departing for Darjeeling,” the Governor tweeted later in the day.

Dhankhar is scheduled to stay at the state government guest house in Siliguri and leave for Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling on Sunday. He is scheduled to stay in Raj Bhawan, Darjeeling till November 30.

The Governor had been targeting the state government shortly after stepping into Raj Bhawan, highlighting alleged deterioration of law and order and even criticising a section of police officers for allegedly being “subservient” to the ruling party.

Speaking to mediapersons in Malda, Dhankhar said, “Did anyone think of abolition of Article 370? [Verdict for] Ram Mandir [in Ayodhya] happened. Everyone accepted it. India is changing. Solution to all problems is possible. Indian constitutiona allows solution to all problems. I have visited north Bengal many times. I am going to Darjeeljng for the first time. It is not that I am going to a different place in West Bengal. There is a Raj Bhawan there. From one office I am going to another. I will speak to tea garden workers and others. I am visiting after homework. I ask big government officials, be public servants and not political servant,” Dhankhar told mediapersons in Malda.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.