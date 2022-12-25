Bengal Governor meets protesting JU students

A SECTION of students at Jadavpur University (JU) on Saturday staged protests before Governor C V Ananda Bose before he took the stage to attend the annual convocation of Jadavpur University. Bose, who is also the Chancellor of the state university, spoke with the students in order to pacify them.

Members of the SFI and Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (FETSU) staged the protest with placards demanding holding of students union election in the university which is due for over three years.

After taking his seat at the convocation venue inside the campus, Bose sent word to the protesting students that he would like to meet them.

The students met Bose in a room next to the dais and interacted with him.

SFI leader Subhankar Majumdar, who was part of the group that met the Governor, said, “We have some specific demands. First, students election must be held in the university…it has been pending for the past three years. Also, there is a financial crisis that is stalling several research works of students. The state and central governments should clear the dues. We are not against the Governor. We only wanted to put forth our demands before him.”

Majumder said Bose also invited students to the Raj Bhavan to discuss their demands in future if they feel that those are not being fulfilled. He also told the students that he is new to the state and is not aware of the issues they face. “He said he will definitely look into the matter and convey the demands to appropriate authorities,” he said.

Later, Bose told mediapersons, “If there is a problem, there can be ways to solve it. We will find the ways.”

Earlier, in his address, Bose said, “I am happy to be at the annual convocation of the JU.”