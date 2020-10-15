Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar now calls Mamata govt ‘violator and tormentor’

Jagddep Dhankar. (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised Trinamool Congress over the blast that took place in Kolkata’s Beliaghata area on Tuesday, calling the TMC government “principal violators”. He said the recent events indicated the most “unfortunate spectacle unfolding in the State for democracy”.

“Moment I raise issue @MamataOfficial of illegal bomb-making; outlaws perpetrating violence; – there is shocker in wait- Manish Shukla killing and now Blast rips roof off club in Kolkata’s Beliaghata,” he tweeted.

A powerful blast ripped off the roof and a portion of a wall of a two-storey club in Beliaghata early on Tuesday.

He added, “Recent events @MamataOfficial indicate most unfortunate spectacle unfolding in the State for democracy – as government, supposedly upholder of the rights of the citizens, is turning out its principal violator and tormentor @WBPolice @KolkataPolice.”

Dhankhar urged Banerjee to take action to maintain law and order in the state.

The Governor also shared his letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the worsening law and order situation, which he had written to her on October 11, following the BJP’s Nabanna Abhiyan and murder of party leader Manish Shukla.

In his letter, he slammed the state government saying October 8 incident, in which the BJP had organised the Nabanna Abhiyaan, was a breach of basic rights of people.

“On October 8, all witnessed extensive breaches of basic and affirmed rights of the people. Enormity of violations generated widespread consternation, reaction and wrath in the public when state apparatus unleashed a virtual reign of terror with barbaric insensitivity. What happened graduate to the worst crimes in a civilised society governed by the Rule of Law,” he wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday led a delegation to Raj Bhavan to meet Dhankhar seeking justice for Balwinder Singh, whose turban had come off during a scuffle with police duing a BJP protest rally recently. The delegation also included Singh’s wife and son.

“We met with Governor @jdhankar Ji today along with Balwinder Singh wife and son. We shared with him how an ex armyman who has fought for the country is being treated unjustly by @WBPolice. Hon’ble Governor has assured us of discussing it with WB Govt & ensuring justice for him,” Sirsa said in a tweet after meeting Dhankhar.

Dhankhar later tweeted, “Ka­ra­mjit Kaur wife & son Harshveer #balwindersingh alongwith delegation @mssirsa called on me. It was a difficult moment for me to face his Wife and Son pleading for justice. I earnestly appeal @MamataOfficial to undo injustice #Balvindrasingh. @WBPolice @HomeBengal justice.”

Singh’s wife Kaur told mediapersons, “We asked the Governor to look into the matter and give us justice. My husband is not guilty. He has served the country for 20 years. I pray before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to release him and not to treat him like a terrorist.”

Meanwhile, a complaint has been submitted against Dhankhar by a group of women to West Bengal Commission for Women for allegedly insulting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The complaint, signed by nearly 67 women, is based a tweet, which the Governor had posted on October 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd