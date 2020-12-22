Bengal Governor Dhankar slams TMC for ‘outsider’ digs at rivals

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar added, “The country is moving in one direction, Bengal in another.” (File Photo)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for labelling political rivals from other states “outsiders”.

The ruling party in West Bengal has repeatedly targeted the Opposition BJP, saying it is controlled by “outsiders”. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also labelled the BJP a “party of outsiders”.

“I do not understand with which vision an Indian citizen is being called an outsider. Those who say so, I advise them to read and understand the Indian Constitution,” Dhankhar said.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government of depriving the people of the state of the benefits of central government projects. “The country is moving in one direction, Bengal in another,” the governor added.

Targeting Banerjee, he said while the chief minister was supporting farmers’ protest near Delhi, she was depriving peasants in the state of the benefits of Central schemes. “Mamata Banerjee is supporting the farmers’ movement. However, due to the state government, Bengal farmers are suffering.

