Bengal: Governor calls for ‘tough measures’ to flatten Covid curve

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed concern about the surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and deaths in the state in the last few days, and called on the government to take “tough measures”.

Dhankhar said the alarming rise in positive cases since the start of the first phase of easing lockdown restrictions was a warning sign for the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Alarming rise in Covid +ve cases and Covid deaths in Unlockdown is a warning signal @MamataOfficial. Worrisome scenario — May 31 till June 06 is an eye opener. May 31: total Covid +ve confirmed 5,501; total Covid deaths — 253; June 06 total Covid +ve 7,738; total Covid deaths — 328,” the Governor tweeted.

Dhankhar told the government that decisions must be inspired by public interest. “Highest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases was recorded June 6. Ensure compliance of protocol to avert a catastrophic situation.

Tough measures @MamataOfficial needed as there is a cliff hanging situation. Decisions must be inspired by public interest and not politics,” he said.

The ruling TMC hit back at the Governor, saying the number of Covid-19 tests had gone down in Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state, while it was up here. In the past, the party has repeatedly accused Dhankhar of favouring the saffron party.

“Gujarat has more cases of Covid infection than West Bengal. Even the number of tests conducted there are lower than here. The state government in Bengal is functioning in a democratic manner. Every day more tests are being conducted. There was a delay in increasing the number of tests here, which happened because the Centre did not send enough test kits here,” said minister Firhad Hakim.

