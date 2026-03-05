Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose resigns citing ill health with Assembly polls around the corner
Sources said Ananda Bose has submitted his resignation to the President of India Draupadi Murmu and is presently in Delhi. Bose has cited health issues while resigning from the post of Bengal governor.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Thursday submitted his resignation at a time when Assembly polls are round the corner in the statel. According to sources, R N Ravi, former deputy national security advisor and presently Governor of Tamil Nadu is likely to replace Bose.
“I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banertjee shared in her X handle.
“The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections,” Banerjee said in her X handle.
“Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard,” she said.
“Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States,” Banerjee said.
“He has submitted his resignation citing ill health. He is the representative of the President. We all respect him. This is all I can say. We are looking forward to the new Governor,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP state president.
C V Ananda Bose became Governor of Bengal on November 23, 2022. He was in confrontation with the state government on a number of issues including law and order, appointment of Vice Chancellors in universities and other issues.
RN Ravi, former bureaucrat, is serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu since 2021. He has earlier served as Governor of Nagaland and Meghalaya. Ravi joined the India Police Service in 1976. Later he served in CBI and IB. He was appointed as the chairman of the joint intelligence committee in 2014. In 2018, he became the deputy national security advisor.
