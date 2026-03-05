Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose resigns citing ill health with Assembly polls around the corner

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose Thursday submitted his resignation at a time when Assembly polls are round the corner in the statel. According to sources, R N Ravi, former deputy national security advisor and presently Governor of Tamil Nadu is likely to replace Bose.

Sources said Ananda Bose has submitted his resignation to the President of India Draupadi Murmu and is presently in Delhi. Bose has cited health issues while resigning from the post of Bengal governor.

“I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banertjee shared in her X handle.