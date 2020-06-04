Bengal Governor blinks: State in crisis, want to put lid on row

Mamata Banerjee with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. (Express) Mamata Banerjee with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. (Express)

Amid a tussle between Raj Bhavan and the West Bengal government over the appointment of Burdwan University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Pro-V-C), Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and now wants to “put a lid on the controversy”.

The appointment of one Pro-V-C by the Governor and another by the government for the state-run university had become a flashpoint between the Governor and the state government.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dhankhar said, “I had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today morning. The state is going through a crisis and I want this (issue) to be resolved. I want to put a lid on the controversy as of now.”

The Chancellor of state universities, Governor Dhankhar on Monday appointed Professor Goutam Chandra as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University (Administration and Academic) with immediate effect. Chandra is currently the head of the zoology department in the university.

However, the West Bengal Higher Education department issued an order late on Monday night, appointing Ashis Panigrahi, zoology professor of Kalyani University, as the Pro-V-C (academic) of Burdwan University.

While Chandra waited for an appointment letter from the Governor, Panigrahi took charge on Tuesday. “As per the order issued by the higher education department, I have taken position as pro V-C today,” said Panigrahi.

Sources said that after today’s statements by the Governor, Chandra’s appointment is likely to be pushed under the carpet.

“To contain the situation, in the interest of education, I have taken upon myself to lead from the front with a straight bat and find a resolution that generates wholesome vibes…. Without going into the merits of reflections made regarding this, I would at the moment put quietus to the issue,” the Governor said.

“I have had this morning a significant and positive dialogue with the Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Her response was remarkably affirmative. In our dialogue we were on the same page. I have urged her that in this matter, she should take a call at her level. I am confident she would use her judgment and discretion to find a way out and also have a mechanism in place so such issues do not arise in future. I wish to close this unfortunate chapter…” Dhankhar added.

Following Chandra’s appointment as Pro-V-C, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had slammed the Governor, saying he was a “BJP man” and was acting in an unconstitutional way. Dhankhar had responded that it is unbecoming of a minister to say such things about a Governor.

On Wednesday, however, Dhankhar said, “If I have one friend in the state cabinet, it is Partha Chatterjee. Today I have bandaged a wound. It is not wise to open a bandaged wound.”

