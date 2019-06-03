Bengal government to hold polls in 17 civic bodies

The state government has decided to hold elections in 17 civic bodies which have crossed its five-year tenure. The move could be seen as an attempt to prevent BJP from getting hold of such municipalities through defections.

Advertising

The decision comes after a large number of TMC councillors defected to BJP, helping the saffron party to get hold of four municipalities – Naihati, Halisahar, Kanchrapara and Bhatpara.

The state government has already initiated the process of appointing an administrator at Naihati municipality.

The municipalities where the state government intends to hold election are – Mekhliganj, Haldibari, Alipurduar, Dalkhola, Balurghat, Baharampur, Dubrajpur, Guskora, Burdwan, Chakdah, Krishnanagar, Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Diamond Harbour, Panihati and Habra.

Advertising

“We are planning to hold elections in these civic bodies. We are at present holding talks in this regard. There are instances that some people are entering the municipalities and going on a rampage. The state election commission will decide the date. It could take place in August or September,” said state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim on Saturday evening.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “The state government had delayed the election to these civic bodies to retain its hold over them. Now, it wants to hurry to catch other parties by surprise.”