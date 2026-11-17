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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that candidates appearing for government recruitment examinations in the state will no longer have to pay application fees.
Adhikari also said the government would introduce the change through an official notification in the coming days and provide financial assistance to unemployed youth under its Bharosa scheme.
“By introducing allowances in two groups, one for graduates and one for those who are not graduates, we will also help candidates prepare for examinations through the government’s ‘Bharosa’ scheme for at least five years, until employment is secured,” Adhikari said, adding that discussions are underway on this matter.
The Bengal chief minister also targeted the previous government over the state’s lack of jobs.
“The previous government collected Rs 500 per examination from candidates for government jobs and Rs 250 from SC-ST applicants, but no jobs were provided. If the Trinamool government had come to power again, not a single person would have got a job.”
Maha Gita recitation
Adhikari also announced that a mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita, involving 10 lakh participants, would be organised at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on December 29.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and yoga guru Baba Ramdev are among the prominent personalities expected to attend. He also invited Sant Ramchandra Dasji, the chief guest at Tuesday’s Gita recitation programme, to the event.
Addressing the gathering, Adhikari targeted the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments, accusing both of creating obstacles to observing Sanatan traditions and religious festivals.
Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s procession during the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he alleged that the former chief minister had taken to the streets in opposition to the temple. He also criticised the mockery of the Maha Kumbh in the state Assembly, saying voters had rejected Banerjee for allegedly belittling Sanatan traditions and Hinduism.
Raising the issue of a Kali idol being transported in a police vehicle, Adhikari claimed that Banerjee herself had boarded a police vehicle on the day of Mahalaya.
Adhikari also announced that Pujyapad Rambhadracharyaji would visit Gangasagar on January 15 to take a holy dip. He said the seer would be accorded full state guest status and would travel by government helicopter to Kapil Muni Ashram.
He further said the Ramakrishna Mission would organise the 1008 Kundali Sanatan Mahasabha in Kolkata from January 16 to 24.