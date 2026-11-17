West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that candidates appearing for government recruitment examinations in the state will no longer have to pay application fees.

Adhikari also said the government would introduce the change through an official notification in the coming days and provide financial assistance to unemployed youth under its Bharosa scheme.

“By introducing allowances in two groups, one for graduates and one for those who are not graduates, we will also help candidates prepare for examinations through the government’s ‘Bharosa’ scheme for at least five years, until employment is secured,” Adhikari said, adding that discussions are underway on this matter.