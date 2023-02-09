Bengal Gov address: Hope Centre releases funds to benefit poor

IN JUST a year, the picture of the opening day in the West Bengal legislative Assembly has changed drastically. Last year, during then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s speech, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) protested in the Assembly. On Wednesday, the scene was different. This time, the main opposition party — BJP — protested against Governor CV Ananda Bose’s address and staged a walkout.

Reading out his speech amid the din, the Governor urged the Centre to release funds to the state for the benefit of the poor people. “There are three areas where the state could have done better — MGNREGA, rural housing, and rural roads. Till 2021-22, West Bengal has been number one in these areas. But this year, the state is yet to receive funds from the Centre,” said Bose.

“I hope the Centre would release the funds soon in the interest of poor people. And I am sure, West Bengal will continue to hold the No.1 place in MGNREGA, rural housing, and rural roads as soon as it gets its dues from the central government,” he said.

His speech comes after the Mamata Banerjee government and the ruling TMC time and again accused the Centre of “not releasing funds” to the state.

On Wednesday, during his first speech in the Assembly, Bose said, “Honourable members are well aware that under the stewardship of my Chief Minister, the preceding year passed off peacefully and the government is ever alert in maintaining law and order and communal harmony in the state. Religious festivities of all hues were celebrated in an atmosphere of mirth and bonhomie, reflective of the spirit of our rich diversity.”

Soon, opposition MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari began a protest. BJP MLAs raised slogans against the CM, Governor and levelled corruption charges against the TMC government in the state. — WITH PTI